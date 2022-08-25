Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Allegion by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

