Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,382,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

CAG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 24,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,701. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.