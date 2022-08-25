Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $262,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 1,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

