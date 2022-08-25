Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $25,299.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

