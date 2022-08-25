Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $76,389.61 and $19.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768823 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016083 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
