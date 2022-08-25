Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $76,389.61 and $19.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768823 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.