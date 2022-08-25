Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 123,837 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth $5,583,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

