Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $28,722.12 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LARK stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

