Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 91,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.