Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 91,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
HYT stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.68.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.