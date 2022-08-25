Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 140,789 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Scientific stock opened at 2.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.21 and a 200-day moving average of 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.40 and a 1 year high of 14.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.73.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

