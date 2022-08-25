Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $909,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

