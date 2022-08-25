Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,532 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.