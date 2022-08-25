Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 83,713 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,590 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

