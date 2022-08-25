Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 11,102 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.