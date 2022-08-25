Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 54,391 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,391 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Copa were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Copa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

NYSE CPA opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

