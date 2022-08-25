Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $128,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $635.96 million, a PE ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 1.89. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

