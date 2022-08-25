Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 239,388 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 752.8% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 218,020 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 170.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 166,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 368,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.