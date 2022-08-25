Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $26,153,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $2,319,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 868.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 121,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 78,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $13.74 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

