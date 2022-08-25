Landshare (LAND) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Landshare (LAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $19,380.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,887 coins and its circulating supply is 2,811,130 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

