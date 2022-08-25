Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.79. 19,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,350. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $85.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $17,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $15,865,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $11,571,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $7,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

