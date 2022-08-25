Lee Financial Co Acquires 541 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

CEQP opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.