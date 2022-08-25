Lee Financial Co Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 639.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of SO opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

