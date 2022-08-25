Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $381.38 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.88 and a 200 day moving average of $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.