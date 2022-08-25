Lee Financial Co Reduces Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 110,299 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

