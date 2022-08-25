Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,972. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.70.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

