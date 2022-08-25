Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,641. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

