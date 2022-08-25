Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.59. 279,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.