Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.65. 32,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,416. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.