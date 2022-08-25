Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,727. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.