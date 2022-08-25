Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,530 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded up $5.86 on Thursday, hitting $352.84. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,793. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

