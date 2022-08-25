Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 75,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,627. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

