Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in HP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 196,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

