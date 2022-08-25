Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.45. 563,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,799,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.