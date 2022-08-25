Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $267,990.00

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $676,159.20 and approximately $267,990.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.
About Leonicorn Swap
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,567 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
