Lever Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $80,257.07 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Lever Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lever Token has a market cap of $80,257.07 and $14,307.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lever Token has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

