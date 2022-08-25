Levolution Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Levolution has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $59.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.