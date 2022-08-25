LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises approximately 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $165.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

