Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

