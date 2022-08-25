LifeVantage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.