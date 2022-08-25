LifeVantage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

