Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Major Shareholder Sells $2,086,000.00 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LNW traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 392,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,358. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.