Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $80.14 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $80.14 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00766968 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,326,922 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

