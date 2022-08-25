Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 20th

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.