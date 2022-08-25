LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Kristopher Wright Buys 11,000 Shares

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) Director Kristopher Wright acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $10,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LiveOne Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LiveOne
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
