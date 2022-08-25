LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 4.6%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 146,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

LiveXLive Media Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

