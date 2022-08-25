Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Travis M. Joyner Sells 5,000 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 5,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,096,021 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Local Bounti Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

