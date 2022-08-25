Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 12,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

