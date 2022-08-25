Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.38. 19,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

