Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

ABBV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.52.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

