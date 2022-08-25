LSI Industries Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.25. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

