Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 8,781 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
