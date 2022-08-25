M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Down 4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

M3 Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

